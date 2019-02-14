DELLA MULL Vinton Della Mull, 65, of Vinton, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Lawrence Community Center, 600 E. Main St., Anamosa, Iowa. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Della was born on March 2, 1953, in Pueblo, Colo., the daughter of Burt Kittle and Salome (Stanley) Krebbs. She married Larry Mull in Aztec, N.M., on Sept. 25, 1974. Della's No.1 priority was her family and providing care for foster and daycare children. She was proud to be a member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and served as president of the State of Iowa Local 1100 Home Health Care. She also served as the president of the March of Dimes locally in Colorado, and was the founder of the March of Dimes Baby Olympics. Della was very involved politically, having lobbied in both Des Moines and Washington, D.C. She was also a member of the NAACP, ASAC, Think Tank and Four Oaks. Survivors include her children, Trent (Ray), Trail (Samantha), Precious (James "Tony"), LaQuieta, LaDorshae, LaVenus, Kay, Jimmy and James Mull; her ward, Wayne Quintana; grandchildren, Tamara, Tevin, Tiara, Tyren, Owen, Max, Benton, Oliver, Trey and Tiana; two sisters, Delightful (Raymond) Quintana and Drucilla Mast; brother-in-law, Donny Mull; sister-in-law, Karen Moore; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burt Kittle and Salome Krebbs; husband, Larry Mull; two children, Trooper and Delicate Mull; and brothers-in-law, Jerry and Butch Mull. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 520 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Please share a memory of Della at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary