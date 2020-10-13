DELMAR "DEL" GENE GADE Clarence Delmar "Del" Gene Gade, 84, of Clarence, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital from complications of a brief illness. Del was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Lowden, Iowa, to August and Frieda (Seiling) Gade. The youngest of five, he attended school in Lowden and was baptized and confirmed at Lowden Zion Church. He later became a member of St John's UCC in Clarence. He was united in marriage to Sandra Swarts on June 1, 1958, in her hometown of Winfield at the Presbyterian church. Together they had two children. Throughout the '50s and '60s, Del worked at Ford garages in Clarence, Cedar Rapids, Columbus Junction and Fort Madison. He always remained very loyal to the brand. Eventually he opened a DX gas station and a garage of his own in Clarence. He then was asked to teach the automotive program at Kirkwood Community College and subsequently at Muscatine Community College, from where he retired in 1991. A year later, he started a T-shirt shop "Shirts-N-Stuff" with his daughter in Clarence, which operated successfully for the next 24 years. He proudly served in the National Guard and was a member of the American Legion in Florida. He also served many years on the Clarence Volunteer Fire Department with his brother, Leroy. Del will be remembered most for his unforgettable sense of humor and quick wit. A few of his favorite hobbies were camping, his motorcycle and dirt-track racing. In 1990, Del and Sandy had the trip of a lifetime riding their motorcycle to Alaska. For 20 years, they wintered in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., where they made some of their dearest friends. He played an essential role around the race shop working on many race cars through the years and stocking the beer cooler. He never hesitated to give his racing advice to anyone who would listen, and his love for tinkering always kept him busy. He loved his family dearly and will be deeply missed by all. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Sandy, Clarence; a son, Brian (Cork) Gade, Clarence; daughter, Lisa (Bart) Miller, Clarence; grandchildren, A.J. Miller, Clarence, and Emily (Mallet) Meyer, Clarence; great-grandchildren, Maddex and Jersey Meyer; two special grandpups, Shelby and Chaz; his beloved Schipperkes; many nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers in infancy; sisters, Leona (Herb) Wenndt and Irene (Lewis) Sander; and his brothers, Leroy (Darlene) Gade and Ralph (Dorothy) Gade. Per his and the family's request, there will be no visitation or services but instead a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at Victory Lane. Please bring your stories to share or share a thought, memory or condolence with the Gade Family by visiting the Chapman Funeral Home website at www.chapmanfh.com
. Memorials may be sent to Sandy at P.O. Box 296, Clarence, IA 52216.