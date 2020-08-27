DELMER BERSTLER Cedar Rapids Delmer Berstler, 98, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully with his wife of 73 years at his side on Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. A private service is being planned at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Family will greet guests starting at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Burial will be held at the Millersburg Cemetery. Delmer Lloyd Berstler, the son of Carl and Clara (Herdlicka) Berstler, was born on June 3, 1922, in Iowa County. He was a graduate of Millersburg High School. He was employed in Cedar Rapids until he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1942, and proudly served this country for four years during World War II. On Jan. 3, 1947, Delmer married Luella Vail at the Methodist Church in North English, Iowa. Delmer and Luella farmed near Millersburg and raised their large family, until they retired to their home in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Luella; daughters, Julie (Jeff) Schlee and Laurie (David) Hamilton; sons, Everett (Bethany) Wood, Carl, Bruce (Julie) and Ed (Kathy); 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Delmer was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bill Berstler; three brothers, Leroy, Dean and Ralph; and son-in-law, Phillip Miller. Delmer loved attending the Iowa Hawkeyes football games during the Hayden Fry years. He loved this country and was a true patriot. He was a member of the American Legion and the National Farmers Organization. He loved to dance to his favorite bands at the Colony Village. Delmer's greatest joys in life came from his family and the memories that were made. His family will remember his catchy "jingles" that he would sing. He loved his kids and grandchildren and generously gave of his time, resources and talents freely. He loved all the little children that always would put a smile on his face and cheer his day. He invested in this country, his community, his friends and most of all, his family. Online condolences may be directed to Delmer's family at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars.