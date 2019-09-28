|
DELORES "DEE" A. FARNER North Fort Myers, Fla. Delores "Dee" A. Farner, 84, of North Fort Myers, Fla., died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha. Per Dee's request, there will be no service. There will be a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private family burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include one brother, Roger (Marcia) Jacobs; and three sisters, Sandra (Terry) Slinger, Beverly (Charles) Waddell and Tamera Jacobs. She also is survived by several in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam; and two brothers, Laverne and Ralph Jacobs. Dee was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Butler County, the daughter of Forrest and Malita (Wefel) Jacobs. She attended rural schools in Floyd County and graduated from Charles City High School in 1953. Dee married William "Sam" Farner on Dec. 28, 1967. He passed away in 2008. Memorial donations may be given to or the . The family would like to thank Karen Huber of Home Instead, for being with us on Dee's journey, from beginning to the very end. Keystone Memory Care Staff, and volunteers, Hiawatha Care Center and their dedication of working together with Hospice of Mercy.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019