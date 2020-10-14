DELORES "DOT" ANN DIESCH Earlville Delores "Dot" Ann Diesch, 91, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at home with family by her side. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Earlville United Parish with Pastor Jill Mack officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Earlville, Iowa. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. All guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Delores, the daughter of Roy and Wilhemina "Minnie" (Koeneke) Schenke, was born Dec. 16, 1928, on the farm near Colesburg, Iowa. She attended country school and graduated from Colesburg High School. Delores taught country school in a one-room classroom at the Little Red School House outside of Manchester before her marriage. On Oct. 7, 1950, Delores married Harold Diesch at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Three children were born into this union of marriage. Delores worked at the Elite Cafe as a cook and retired from working at Ertl as a line worker. She enjoyed spending time camping, fishing and traveling in her younger years. Delores loved working in her garden, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and never missed a Cubs game. Delores is survived by her daughters, Mari Jo and Julie Diesch, both of Earlville; her sister, Betty Rind, Middle Amana, Iowa; stepgranddaughter, Cindy (Jason) Offerman and family, Dyersville, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Wilhemina Schenke; her husband, Harold; son and daughter-in-law, Francis (Susie) Diesch; stepgrandson, Travis Bolsinger; stepgreat-grandson, Austin Gerner; sister and brother-in-law, Ilene (Stanley) Holthaus; brother, Don (Nora) Schenke; brothers-in-law, Lester Rind and James Diesch; and sisters-in-law Helen (Jim) Bramley, Mary Stimson and Donna Milroy. The family would like to thank Regional Medical Home Care and Above and Beyond Hospice for their kind and considerate care they gave to mom. Please share a memory of Delores at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
