1/1
Delores "Dot" Diesch
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELORES "DOT" ANN DIESCH Earlville Delores "Dot" Ann Diesch, 91, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at home with family by her side. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Earlville United Parish with Pastor Jill Mack officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Earlville, Iowa. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. All guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Delores, the daughter of Roy and Wilhemina "Minnie" (Koeneke) Schenke, was born Dec. 16, 1928, on the farm near Colesburg, Iowa. She attended country school and graduated from Colesburg High School. Delores taught country school in a one-room classroom at the Little Red School House outside of Manchester before her marriage. On Oct. 7, 1950, Delores married Harold Diesch at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Three children were born into this union of marriage. Delores worked at the Elite Cafe as a cook and retired from working at Ertl as a line worker. She enjoyed spending time camping, fishing and traveling in her younger years. Delores loved working in her garden, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and never missed a Cubs game. Delores is survived by her daughters, Mari Jo and Julie Diesch, both of Earlville; her sister, Betty Rind, Middle Amana, Iowa; stepgranddaughter, Cindy (Jason) Offerman and family, Dyersville, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Wilhemina Schenke; her husband, Harold; son and daughter-in-law, Francis (Susie) Diesch; stepgrandson, Travis Bolsinger; stepgreat-grandson, Austin Gerner; sister and brother-in-law, Ilene (Stanley) Holthaus; brother, Don (Nora) Schenke; brothers-in-law, Lester Rind and James Diesch; and sisters-in-law Helen (Jim) Bramley, Mary Stimson and Donna Milroy. The family would like to thank Regional Medical Home Care and Above and Beyond Hospice for their kind and considerate care they gave to mom. Please share a memory of Delores at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
10:30 AM
arlville United Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home
110 N West St
Earlville, IA 52041
(563) 923-3495
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved