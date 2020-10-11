DELORES EVANS Cedar Rapids Delores Evans, 89, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Heritage Specialty Care Nursing Home in Cedar Rapids, surrounded by her loving family. A private graveside service will be offered on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, with the certified celebrant Julie Freese officiating. Delores was born on March 19, 1931, in Claremont, Iowa, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Ellen (Steele) Wedo. On Aug. 21, 1964, she married the love of her life, Robert L. Evans, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Survivors include her two sons, Vernon (Kathy) Dochterman and Norman Dochterman, both of Cedar Rapids; one daughter, Susan (Robert) Ford of Marion, Iowa; six grandchildren, Robert Ford Jr. (Joan), Craig (Katie) Ford, Angie (Nick) Ireland, Eric (Denice) Dochterman, Shauna Dochterman, Strad Dochterman; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brothers-in-law, James Evans and Mike Wheeler; and sister-in-Law, Darlene Wedo. Delores was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one son, Terry; one grandson, Brian; and her siblings, Lorraine Baker, Ruth Ann Pyle, Ron Wedo, Kenny Wedo, Art Wedo and Janet Wheeler. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Care Initiative Hospice. The family would like to give a special thanks to Michelle. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
