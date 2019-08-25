|
DELORES F. BURKART Marion Delores F. Burkart, 79, of Marion, Iowa, passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after a courageous battle against cancer. No services are planned at this time. Survivors include her siblings, Don Duda of Marion and sister of Texas; daughters, Jennifer Burkart of Marion and Josephine Yuza of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Jessica (Shaun) Swiser, Marcie Burkart, Psalms Bryan and Sarah Bryan; and great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Johann Swiser, Adam Burkart and Melya Bounds. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman Burkart, in 2005; and mother-in-law, Jennie Burkart. Delores Francis Duda was born May 26, 1940, in Hiawatha, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Agnes (Terpkosh) Duda. She married Norman A. Burkart in 1958. Delores worked at Rockwell Collins for 24 years and then as a registered nurse until she retired. Delores enjoyed attending services at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, quilting and caring for her flowers, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under "obituaries."
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019