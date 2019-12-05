|
DELORES LUCILLE (KRAMER) GLASS Vinton Delores Lucille (Kramer) Glass, 95, passed away peacefully at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Jim Brokman as celebrant. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Phillips Family Center (605 Second Ave.) in Vinton. A memorial fund has been established. Delores was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Vinton, the daughter of Clarence and Florence (Beshaw) Kramer. She graduated from Urbana High School with the Class of 1942. On Oct. 1, 1943, she was united in marriage to Robert Glass at the Oxford Junction Catholic Church. Delores worked for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for 13 years, and also at Simon's in Vinton. She was an active member at St. Mary Catholic Church and was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. "Dottie," as she was known to her family and friends, was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Barbara Evans of Madison, Wis., Ronald Glass of San Francisco and Richard Glass of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer LeSavage) Evans, Matthew (JoElle) Glass and Megan (Scott) Bogard; stepgrandson, Brian Glass; and her sister, Sharon Vermillion of Houston, Texas. Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sister, Lenora Kepler; and brothers, Clarence Kramer Jr., Raymond Kramer, Robert Kramer and LaVern Kramer. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019