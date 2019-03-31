DELORES M. PACE CREQUE Tipton Delores M. Pace Creque, 85, of Tipton, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her home in Tipton surrounded by her two daughters, De Anna and Rhonda Creque. Her body was cremated. Private graveside services for immediate family will be held at a later date per her request. Delores was born on May 19, 1933, in Atalissa, Iowa, to Clyde and Florence (Switzberger) Pace. She graduated from Tipton High School in 1950 and Paris Beauty Academy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1951. Delores married Robert E. Creque on Nov. 24, 1951, in Tipton. She worked at Louis Rich and retired from Walmart in 2014. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob, in 2011; sons, Mark and Rod; brothers, Weldon, Buddy and Kenney; and sisters, Verlee and Waunita. Left to cherish her are daughters, De Anna and Rhonda; grandchildren, Shani (Abe) Creque Lopez of Austin, Texas, Nathan (Jennifer) Hubler of Mechanicsville, Iowa, and Tera Creque of Houston, Texas; great-grandchildren, Mia and Cristian of Austin, Texas, Ivy of Houston, Texas, and Sarah and Rachel of Mechanicsville, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Galen Miles. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that memorial contributions be made to Cedar County Home Health and Mercy Hospice of Iowa City. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary