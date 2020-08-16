1/1
Delores Phillippe
DELORES PHILLIPPE Belle Plaine Delores "Dee" Phillippe, 73, of Belle Plaine, passed away in her home under the care of Essence of Life Hospice on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A public graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Garden of Eternal Love, with Certified Celebrant Jim Parton officiating. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged during the graveside service. Survivors include her husband, Larry; son, Loren of Belle Plaine; daughter-in-law, Melissa Phillippe of Janesville; grandchildren, Logan, Nicholaa and Lillian; and sister, DeeAnn (George) Sundberg of Bertram. Delores was preceded in death by her parents and nine sisters and brothers. Delores Lorraine Merta was born Sept. 19, 1946, in Swisher, Iowa, the daughter of Jerry and Josephine (Dostal) Merta. On Oct. 24, 1964, she married Larry Phillippe in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Over the years, Delores had worked as an assembler at Rockwell Collins. She and her husband, Larry, then owned and operated motorcycle race track Valley High Speedway, north of Midway, Iowa, and then moved to Belle Plaine in 1978 where she and Larry opened Phillippe's Four County Yamaha. She then worked and retired from Benco Manufacturing in Belle Plaine in 2008. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Essence of Life Hospice, 3207 220th Trail, Amana, IA 52203. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
