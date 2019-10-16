|
DELORES "DEE" WILLIAMSON, RN Cedar Rapids The organ sounded and the angels sang. Hallelujah! Amen. Dee Williamson, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. She was born April 15, 1930. Dee grew up on a farm near Tama, Iowa, and worked as a registered nurse. Dee lived a long and full life of service – to her faith, to her family, to her church and to her community. She was a lifelong musician, playing the piano and organ with love at her church since childhood and retired just about a year ago. She volunteered at the Community Health Free Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Mercy Hospice, the Red Cross and many other organizations throughout the years. Dee is survived by her son, Earl of Atlanta, Ga.; daughters, Cindy Sabot (James) of Moorhead, Minn., and Susan Scholl (Gary) of Omaha, Neb.; sister-in-law, Ruth Tomlinson of Marshalltown, Iowa; step-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her son, Dennis; stepdaughter, Patricia Richardson; her parents; stepmother; and eight siblings. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Cedar Hills Community Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Courageous of Monticello, Iowa, Heartland Youth for Christ of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, or the Community Health Free Clinic of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Please share a memory of Dee at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019