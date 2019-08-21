|
DELORIS EGGER Cedar Rapids Deloris Egger, 97, of Bluffton, S.C., passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Clifford; five children, Karen Wand (Martin) of Seattle, Wash., Elaine Turner (Glynn) of Charlotte, N.C., Gary Egger of Fort Worth, Texas, Greg Egger (Carol) of Alpharetta, Ga., and Laurie Egger of London, England; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Donald Bohlken of Mesa, Ariz., and Paul Bohlken of Marion. Deloris was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Grace Bohlken of Monticello; and three brothers, Harrison Bohlken of Foley, Ala., Arthur Bohlken of Milwaukee, Wis., and Fred Bohlken of Stillwater, Minn. Deloris and Clifford were married in 1942 and moved to Cedar Rapids in 1946, where they lived until moving to Sun City Hilton Head in Okatie, S.C., in 2011. Deloris loved and enjoyed being with her family. She was known for her great cooking and enjoyed teaching her children and grandchildren how to bake pies and kolaches. She was beloved by all of her family and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Staying Connected SCHH, Inc., P.O. Box 1281, Bluffton, SC 29910, www.stayingconnectedschh.org, or First Baptist Church of Hilton Head, 100 S. Forest Beach Dr., Hilton Head Island, SC 29928, in memory of Deloris Egger.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019