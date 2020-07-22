DELORIS KATHERINE MEYER Cedar Rapids Deloris Katherine Meyer, 93, loving wife, adoring mother and grandmother, and cherished friend to all who knew her, passed peacefully to her eternal life on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Friends and family may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Private family funeral services will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/51917004
. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields is encouraged Deloris was born March 2, 1927, and raised on a farm in Kahoka, Mo. Her amazing work ethic traced back to her childhood days. As the oldest of three children, she was tasked with more than her share of responsibility, including helping with her siblings, Carolyn and Chuck. She attended a one-room schoolhouse with less than 10 children and as one of the oldest students would often help teach the younger children as well. Upon graduation from Clark County High School in 1943, she moved to Burlington, Iowa, where she sorted cookies at the Iowa Biscuit Co. After handling burning hot cookies for a short time, she decided it was time to find a new job and moved into a typing position. It was June 1943 in Burlington that Deloris met the love of her life, Donald Henry Meyer. Fate played a part in their meeting as they were on a double date with one of Donald's friends but not with each other! Driving through the streets of Burlington that first night when Donald met Deloris, he told his friend that Deloris was the one he wanted to pursue. A couple of weeks later, Donald walked right up to her as she sat outside with her friends in the downtown area and he asked her out. They spent a loving first summer in 1943 attending band concerts, movies and just spending time together. Four months after meeting, Donald was drafted and had to leave Burlington for the next 2 1/2 years. Deloris continued working through the time they were apart and enjoyed the many love letters Donald sent to her. Before he was sent overseas to Europe for World War II, Donald sent for Deloris to join him in a small chapel near Fort Benning, Columbus, Ga., where they "eloped" on Oct. 23, 1944. Seventy-five plus years later, they still shared a sweet love with each other. They loved to travel together and visited many places such as England, Ireland, China, Venezuela, Switzerland and too many others to name. They lived in Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind., early in their marriage, but then moved to Cedar Rapids and made it their home for nearly 70 years. Deloris had meaningful, unique relationships with everyone she met. She loved all of her family dearly and never missed recognizing a birthday or anniversary. She was filled with compassion and understanding. She also happened to be a very talented bridge player who enjoyed playing in her couple's bridge group, with neighbors, in women's groups and for charity. She was a member of Fourscore and P.E.O. and served as a room mother for all of her children throughout elementary school. She always presented beautifully from her clothes to her shoes to her choice of jewelry. Deloris was a woman of faith and a role model to others as she was happy, supportive and kind to all. Deloris is survived by her husband of 75 years, Donald Henry Meyer; her three children, Tom (Orland, Ind.), Debra (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and Karen (Iowa City, Iowa); grandchildren, Matthew, Celeste, Emily, Rebecca, Maxwell, Jackson and Lewis; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Meeting her in eternal life are her parents, Paul and Margaret Luber; sister, Carolyn Mosena; brother, Chuck Luber; parents-in-law, Henry and Lydia Meyer; and numerous other family members and in-laws. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.