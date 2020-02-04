|
DELPHA "JUDY" GIBNEY Cedar Rapids Delpha "Judy" Gibney, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Solon Care Center. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home by the Rev. Dustin Vu. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Judy is survived by two daughters, Teresa Gibney (Greg Ulrich) of Bowdoinham, Maine, and Pam (Tom) Zumsande of Fairfax; six grandchildren, Amanda Gibney, Matthew Graeff, Michael Zumsande, Katania Graeff, Nathan Zumsande and Lauren Zumsande; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sony White of the Quad Cities; and sister-in-law, Doris Williams of Atkins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; two brothers, Wendell and Keith; and four sisters, Marceil, Wanda, Juanita and Shirley. Judy was born Jan. 22, 1930, in Jay County, Ind., to Wave and Georgina Beard Williams. She married Larry Gibney on Aug. 23, 1949, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Judy worked several places, including Collins Radio, Harding Junior High, Washington High School and the Holiday Inn, all while being a wonderful housewife and mother raising two beautiful girls. After the death of her husband, she traveled with her oldest daughter helping to raise her children while she was in the Navy. Judy enjoyed gardening, drawing, cooking and bowling. She loved family time, especially being with her grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020