Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Delpha Gibney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delpha Gibney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delpha "Judy" Gibney


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delpha "Judy" Gibney Obituary
DELPHA "JUDY" GIBNEY Cedar Rapids Delpha "Judy" Gibney, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Solon Care Center. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home by the Rev. Dustin Vu. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Judy is survived by two daughters, Teresa Gibney (Greg Ulrich) of Bowdoinham, Maine, and Pam (Tom) Zumsande of Fairfax; six grandchildren, Amanda Gibney, Matthew Graeff, Michael Zumsande, Katania Graeff, Nathan Zumsande and Lauren Zumsande; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sony White of the Quad Cities; and sister-in-law, Doris Williams of Atkins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; two brothers, Wendell and Keith; and four sisters, Marceil, Wanda, Juanita and Shirley. Judy was born Jan. 22, 1930, in Jay County, Ind., to Wave and Georgina Beard Williams. She married Larry Gibney on Aug. 23, 1949, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Judy worked several places, including Collins Radio, Harding Junior High, Washington High School and the Holiday Inn, all while being a wonderful housewife and mother raising two beautiful girls. After the death of her husband, she traveled with her oldest daughter helping to raise her children while she was in the Navy. Judy enjoyed gardening, drawing, cooking and bowling. She loved family time, especially being with her grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delpha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -