DELVA L. (TARRENCE) SANDHAGEN Strawberry Point Delva L. (Tarrence) Sandhagen, 87, of Strawberry Point, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, following a short illness at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her six children, Terry (Danny) Schloss of Oshkosh, Wis., Bonnie (John) Staack of Strawberry Point, Brenda (Bob) Parker of Manchester, Randy (Nancy) Sandhagen of Fayette, Corey Jay (Karla) Sandhagen of Oelwein and Jill (friend Bart DeLong) Baker of Strawberry Point; several grandchildren; step grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her half sister, Dorothy (Wayne) Stephas of Chatfield, Minn. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Private family services were held Nov. 16, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Private family interment at a later date: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019