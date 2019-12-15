|
|
DENI HODSDON ZUBER Cedar Rapids Deni Hodsdon Zuber, formerly of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away on Nov. 9, 2019, at the age of 69 years. Deni was born in Rome, Italy, to Lewis Hodsdon and Egle Persighetti Hodsdon. Deni, with her parents and brother, Leonard, lived in various places all over the world, due to Lewis' career in the U.S. Air Force. When Deni was 15 years old, her family settled in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She attended Regis High School and graduated in 1968. On Sept. 9, 1969, she married Tim Zuber, and they had three children, Bradley Steven, Benjamin Allen and Kimberly Anne. In 1987, a job opportunity sparked a move to Phoenix for the Zuber family. Deni's best friend, Wendy Moeck, and her two children joined them in Arizona two years later, and moved in next door. Deni and Wendy's daughters, only six months apart in age, developed a lifelong friendship, just like their mothers. Deni had a beautiful decorating style and strong sense of fashion. She enjoyed her work as an interior designer and residential realtor. Her friends describe her as compassionate, supportive, fun-loving and kind. She had a passion for music and loved to dance, sing and laugh. She will be remembered for the way she always saw the best in everyone. Deni and Tim divorced in 1993, and Deni continued to reside in Phoenix near her children and grandchildren, for whom she cared deeply. Deni was a dedicated mother and she was proud of her family, which included her three children; daughter-in-law, Terelena Valdez Zuber; son-in-law, David King; and two precious grandchildren, Rangeley George (five years) and Edie Layne (20 months). Tragically, Deni was a victim of mental illness. Although she left us too soon, her loved ones believe she is finally at peace. Deni will be missed beyond measure. Funeral services will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deni's honor to www.mhanational.org. Condolences to the family may be sent to A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries, 710 W. Bethany Home Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85013.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019