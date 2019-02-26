DENICE ANN HAEHLEN Marion Denice Ann Haehlen, 70, of Marion, passed away after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma, kidney failure and other health issues on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Manor Care in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at the funeral home conducted by the Rev. Cathy Allen. Burial will take place at Lafayette Cemetery, rural Alburnett. Denice was born July 6, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Alvin and Bernice (Helbig) Haehlen. She graduated from Alburnett High School in 1966, and was employed at TransAmerica Life Insurance Co. as a bookkeeper, retiring in 2010. Denice played organ for 35 years in the church she was raised in and attended with her family. She also attended Echo Hill Presbyterian Church and Faith Bible Church. Denice was very involved with the Alburnett Community Historical Society and passionate about the Iowa Hawkeyes. Denice was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star Marion Chapter 183. She cared deeply for her family and loved spending time with all her friends. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her brother, Calvin (Linda) Haehlen; nieces, Janna (Mark) Dierks and Dede (Brian) Eschen; great-nephews and great-nieces, Jacob (Laura) Dierks, Oliver (Allyssa) Dierks, Kyan Dierks, Noah Dierks (Lauren Wiley), Abbie Eschen and Bree Eschen; great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces, Emerson, Elias, Addison and Mara; and special family members including, Susanne Haehlen. Denice was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials in Denice's memory may be directed to the Alburnett Community Historical Society, P.O. Box 395, Alburnett, IA 52202 or Camp Courageous, P.O. Box 418, Monticello, IA 52310. Please share a memory of Denice at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary