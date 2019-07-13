DENNIS LEE BYRNES Atalissa Dennis Lee Byrnes, 69, of Atalissa, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids and Solon, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, with a 4 p.m. Scripture service at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 520 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 500 First Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial: Saint John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Dennis was born Feb. 8, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, the son of James Jr. and Elizabeth (Pavek) Byrnes. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1968 and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College and the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), where he earned his Bachelor of Arts and master's degree. Dennis taught industrial arts in Northwood-Kensett (spring 1973), Clarence-Lowden (fall 1973 to spring 1975) and Solon Community School District (fall 1975 to spring 1995). An accident caused him to end his teaching career. He was a member of the NRA, Knights of Columbus and the Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa and attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon and St. Wenceslaus Church in Iowa City. Dennis enjoyed hunting, guns, fishing, camping, boating, time in his fields, working with God's good earth, all his dogs over the years, doing for others and spending time with his friends and family. Survivors include his children, Carol, Jeffery and Robert; two grandchildren; brother, David J. Byrnes of Cedar Rapids; close friend, Pat Ciha of Atalissa; and several friends and cousins. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, James Jr. and Elizabeth Byrnes; grandparents; four cousins; and all of his aunts and uncles. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Dennis at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 13, 2019