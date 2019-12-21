|
DENISE "SISSY" COCHRAN Lone Tree Denise "Sissy" Cochran, 61, of Lone Tree, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Lone Tree American Legion. Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Legion. Following the memorial service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Legion. Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lone Tree Betterment Flower Fund in memory of Denise. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree is caring for Denise's arrangements and her family. Denise Jo Sorrell was born June 2, 1958, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Denny D. Sorrell and Josephine I. (Miller) Havel. She was a 1977 graduate of Lone Tree High School. Denise proudly served her country in the U.S. Army and then the Army Reserves. On Aug. 11, 1984, Denise was united in marriage to Keith Cochran at First Presbyterian Church in Iowa City. Denise worked for IAC, formerly Sheller-Globe Corp., in Iowa City. She enjoyed her flower gardens, working in the yard, helping others, going to the Iowa State Fair every year, and spending time with her friends and family, but most of all, Denise loved being the grandmother of five. Denise will be deeply missed by her husband, Keith of Lone Tree; daughter, Amanda (Matt) Calek of DeForest, Wis.; son, Steven (Emily) Cochran of Solon; five grandchildren, Noah, Madilyn and Evan Calek and Kaelynn and Kacen Cochran; parents, Denny (Connie) Sorrell of Washington and Jo (Terry) Havel of Lone Tree; siblings, Micki Shanklin and special friend Michael of Iowa City and Alicia (Curt) Hanson of McKinney, Texas; nieces and nephews, Spencer Sorrell, Taylor Sorrell and Carter Hanson; mother-in-law, Janet Cochran of West Branch; brother-in-law, Craig (Angie) Cochran of West Branch; and sister-in-law, Sandy Taylor and special friend Craig of Otsego, Minn. Denise was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; grandson, Kaden Cochran; and brother, Daniel Sorrell.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019