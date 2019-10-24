|
DENNIS ALBRIGHT Nichols Dennis Albright, 60, of rural Nichols, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where there will be a time of visitation from 1 p.m. until service time on Monday. A more complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition and also on the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019