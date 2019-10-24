Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Albright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Albright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Albright Obituary
DENNIS ALBRIGHT Nichols Dennis Albright, 60, of rural Nichols, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where there will be a time of visitation from 1 p.m. until service time on Monday. A more complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition and also on the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now