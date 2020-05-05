|
DENNIS J. CONAWAY Fairfax Dennis J. Conaway, 73, of Fairfax, Iowa, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at ManorCare in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private services will be held with burial at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family with arrangements. Dennis was born Oct. 13, 1946, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Jerrold and Grace (Rosol) Conaway. He graduated from Bloomington High School in Bloomington, Minn., and attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. Dennis served his country proudly and honorably in the U.S. Army. He previously was married to Kathy; they later divorced. On Aug. 14, 2010, Dennis was united in marriage to Mary (Thies) Hazlitt. Dennis worked for Local No. 81 Heat Frost & Allied Workers for 17 years. Later, he worked at Metro Harley for 11 years and finished his career at Community First Credit Union for 11 years. Dennis loved motorcycles, cars and being on the open road. He enjoyed nature and being outdoors. Dennis had a quick wit and loved to tell a good joke. He had a giving soul, and his favorite time was spent surrounded by his family and friends. Dennis will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Conaway; daughters, Kristin (Brett) Meyer and Gina (fiance Matt Funk) Fisher; stepdaughter, Christene Lowe; four grandchildren; and brother, James (Ardyce) Conley. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Dennis at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2020