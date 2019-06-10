DENNIS "DEN" CROUSE Swisher Dennis "Den" Crouse, 67, of Swisher, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following his second battle with cancer. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Dennis was born Feb. 25, 1952, in Dixon, Ill., the son of David and Betty (Sisler) Crouse. He graduated high school in Dixon with the Class of 1970. Dennis received his associate's degree from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids in dental lab technology. He married Linda Bennett on Nov. 23, 1985, in Cedar Rapids. He was a mail processing equipment mechanic for the postal service for 19 years until his retirement. Dennis was a proud private pilot with instrument rating. He was an amateur radio operator with a special talent for building radios. He loved to ride his Harley and have a beer with the guys. Dennis also enjoyed the competition of slot car racing. He had a lifelong love of dogs, and was a proud parent to many special pets. Dennis will be greatly missed by many loved ones. Dennis is survived by his wife, Linda Crouse of Swisher; children, Aaron Crouse of St. Louis, Mo., and Devon Crouse of Chicago; sister, Deb (Dave) Moss of Dixon; many extended family members; and his beloved furry companions, Manny and Nia. He was preceded in death by his parents; several very good friends; and many beloved dog companions, including Toby, Mugsy, Mickey and Kai. Memorial donations may be directed to the ASPCA at www.ASPCA.org or Noah's Ark Animal Foundation at www.noahsark.org. Please share a memory of Dennis at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary