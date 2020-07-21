1/1
Dennis D. "Denny" Rathjen
DENNIS D. "DENNY" RATHJEN Waterloo Dennis D. "Denny" Rathjen, 68, of Waterloo, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Friendship Village, in Waterloo. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at the Marengo Cemetery, with Pastor Don Dovre officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Memorials may be contributed in Dennis' name to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the donor's choice. Dennis is survived by his children, Justin (Jamie) Rathjen, of Cedar Falls and Stacey Rathjen of West Des Moines; two brothers, Jeff (Denise) Rathjen of Cedar Falls and Steve (Betsy) Rathjen of Virginia; and three grandchildren, Emma, Edwin and Ezekiel Rathjen. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dennis was born May 14, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Junior and Betty (Novak) Rathjen. He graduated valedictorian from Iowa Valley High School and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1974. Dennis sold software at ASI Computer Systems in Waterloo and Cedar Falls for many years. He enjoyed golfing and loved the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 AM
Kloster Funeral Home
JUL
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Marengo Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
