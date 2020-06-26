Dennis "Denny" Domer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DENNIS "DENNY" DOMER Tipton Dennis "Denny" Domer, 75, of Tipton, Iowa, died peacefully on June 19, 2020, at his home. The son of Arthur and Bessie (Klemphammer) Domer. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Stanwood, 1962. Dennis was united in marriage to Jan (Edwards) Domer on June 20, 1964. His lifelong passion was farming and raising Angus cattle. He did this for 30 years. After moving to Columbus Junction, Dennis was a herdsman for Da-Es-Ro Farms. Moving again in 2002 to Tipton, Denny drove a semi-truck for 12 years. Other accomplishments include president of the Iowa Angus Association, a member of both the Cedar and Louisa County Cattlemen's Association, Kirkwood Agricultural and judge for all breed cattle shows. Dennis loved participating in Cedar County and Iowa State Fair. You could often find him sharing coffee and stories with his friends in Tipton! As a couple, Denny and Jan enjoyed mentoring community youth. Dennis is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter, Angie; and grandchildren, Allison and Mitchell Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Domer. There will be a Celebration of Life for Dennis at a later date. Memorial donations in honor of Dennis may be sent to Jan Domer, 1077 Cedar Valley Rd., Tipton, IA 52772.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved