DENNIS "DENNY" DOMER Tipton Dennis "Denny" Domer, 75, of Tipton, Iowa, died peacefully on June 19, 2020, at his home. The son of Arthur and Bessie (Klemphammer) Domer. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Stanwood, 1962. Dennis was united in marriage to Jan (Edwards) Domer on June 20, 1964. His lifelong passion was farming and raising Angus cattle. He did this for 30 years. After moving to Columbus Junction, Dennis was a herdsman for Da-Es-Ro Farms. Moving again in 2002 to Tipton, Denny drove a semi-truck for 12 years. Other accomplishments include president of the Iowa Angus Association, a member of both the Cedar and Louisa County Cattlemen's Association, Kirkwood Agricultural and judge for all breed cattle shows. Dennis loved participating in Cedar County and Iowa State Fair. You could often find him sharing coffee and stories with his friends in Tipton! As a couple, Denny and Jan enjoyed mentoring community youth. Dennis is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter, Angie; and grandchildren, Allison and Mitchell Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Domer. There will be a Celebration of Life for Dennis at a later date. Memorial donations in honor of Dennis may be sent to Jan Domer, 1077 Cedar Valley Rd., Tipton, IA 52772.



