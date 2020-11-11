DENNIS ELMER BERNS Cedar Rapids Dennis Elmer Berns, 76, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Per his wishes, he has been cremated. No services will be held at this time. Iowa Cremation is assisting with arrangements. Dennis was born Jan. 16, 1944, to Carl and Margaret (Burr) Berns in Elkader, Iowa. He married the love of his life, Mary Frederick, on Jan. 2, 1965. From a young age, he had a love of working with his hands and served him well as he worked for several construction companies that included FMC, R&M and Suburban Lumber. When he was not working with his hands, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Berns; children, Christine (Bob) Greener, Carla (David) Charlier and Kimberly Remick; grandchildren, Nick and Nate Greener, Daniel (Kara) Charlier, Darrin (Abby) Charlier and Zack Remick; great-grandchildren, Olivia Charlier, Macie Charlier, Kinsley Charlier, and soon to be baby boy Charlier; and siblings, James (Jolane) Berns and Willie Berns. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Donald Berns, Elmer Berns, Marie Monnahan, Verna Keppler and Leona Harris. The family would like to thank the staff at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for the care given to Dennis. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com
under obituaries.