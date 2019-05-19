DENNIS HENRY BAACK Marion Dennis Henry Baack, 70, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Garden of the Cross. Dennis Henry Baack was born on May 30, 1948, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Marvin John Carl and Shirley Adella (Romberg) Baack. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Dennis was united into marriage to Diane Margaret (Hall) Sawin on Oct. 31, 2001, at Marion Christian Church. He worked in the family business of grave digging, then as a barber at Denny's Barbershop in Belle Plaine and finally worked at PMX as a scale master/security. He later retired from PMX in August of 2015. Dennis was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, NRA life member and NRA Golden Eagles. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and beloved canine, Uno. Left to cherish Dennis' memory are his stepson, Donald Sawin of Marion; two sisters, Donna (Dave) Krebs of Webster and Darla (James Hilton) Baack of Jackson, Ore.; nephew, Eric Krebs of Williamsburg; niece, Jenny (Dean) Hahn of Sigourney; and uncle, Russell Romberg of Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that any memorial contribution be made to in Dennis' name at the following web address: fundraise.heifer.org/fundraiser/2113005 Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019