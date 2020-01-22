|
|
DENNIS A. "BUTCH' HETH Fort Madison Dennis A. "Butch" Heth, 75, of Fort Madison, passed away at 6:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He was born Aug. 5, 1944, in Maynard, Iowa, to Arnold and Frances Perry Heth. He married Sharon K. Thyer on June 5, 1965, in Fayette, Iowa. He was an education administrator for 40 years and after retirement he enjoyed owning his own business, Shabby Sheik Antique Store. He also wrote articles that were published in the Fort Madison Daily Democrat. He was active in many civic groups and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, pheasant hunting, fishing in Canada, going to auctions and attending his grandchildren's activities. Dennis is survived by his wife, Sharon Heth of Fort Madison; two daughters, Tina (Bruce) Duque of Indianapolis, Ind., and Teneal (Matt) Doty of Donnellson; one son, Timothy (Jodi) Heth of Muscatine; eight grandchildren, Alexander (Ineke) Duque, Madeline Duque, Maximilian Duque, Isaac Heth, Ethan Heth, Maddox Doty, Maren Doty and Macie Doty; one sister, Donna (Bob) Milts of Medford, Ore.; one brother-in-law, Lavern (Shirley) Thyer of Fayette; an aunt, Velda Haldeman of Oelwein; and many close cousins. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sophia Duque and his sister, Rene Johnson. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at St. John United Church of Christ, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, IA 52627, with the Rev. Pete Hagglund officiating. The family will greet friends at a luncheon following the service at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Fayette. Memorials have been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church and St. John United Church of Christ. Online condolences for the Heth family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020