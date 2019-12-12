Home

Dennis K. Lefmann


1954 - 2019
Dennis K. Lefmann Obituary
DENNIS K. LEFMANN Greenwood, Ark. Dennis K. Lefmann, 64, of Greenwood, Ark., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Born Dec. 26, 1954, to Delbert and Mary Lefmann in Parsons, Kan. Spent time in the U.S. Army Reserves. Even though Dennis had spent the past several years away from Cedar Rapids, he always considered it home. He is survived by sisters Katie and Jaye and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Delbert and Mary Lefmann. Cremation provided by Lewis Funeral Home in Fort Smith, Ark. Burial to take place at a later time in Parsons, Kan. Memorial requests can be made to any cancer charities of your choice.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
