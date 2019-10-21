|
DENNIS L. KARR Newhall Dennis L. Karr, 74, surrounded by his loving family, went to his eternal home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with the Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery. His family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Newhall. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Dennis was born Jan. 31, 1945, in Vinton, the son of Raymond and Betty (Dowler) Karr. Dennis was raised on a farm near Newhall, where he found his love of livestock. He was involved in 4-H and FFA, winning many awards with his sheep. He attended Newhall High School and graduated with the Class of 1963. Dennis shared his love of showing sheep, hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting with his family and friends. On March 7, 1964, he married his childhood sweetheart, Jo Ann Webert, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church for 55 years. In August of 1964, he bought his first truck and together they started Dennis Karr Trucking. Dennis enjoyed the relationships he made with every customer. In August 1991, his son Mike (and later his daughter-in-law Chris) joined the family business. Dennis will be remembered with a smile, a story to share and William Penn cigars. Dennis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jo Ann; children, Debbie (Doug) Stien, Brenda (Robert) Schanbacher and Mike (Chris) Karr, all of Newhall; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Jake (Katie) Stien, and children, Joe and Brody of Watkins; Ryan (Ashley) Stien of West Des Moines; Luke (Kristin) Stien, and children, Jackson and Elsie of Atkins; Ben (Lindsey) Schanbacher, and son, Kase of Montezuma; Andy (friend, Morgan Lagos) Schanbacher of Williamsburg; Dustin (friend, Caitlyn Schaefer) Schanbacher of Newhall; Shelby (friend, Ethan Witt) Karr and Ellie Karr, both of Newhall; his brother, Don Karr of Cedar Rapids; sisters-in-law, Janet Boddicker and Judy Hertle, both of Newhall; many nieces and nephews; and Steve Nesheim, friend and dedicated 42-year employee. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Karr; mother- and father-in-law, Melvin and Eleanor Webert; brothers-in-law, Jim Boddicker and Richard Hertle; and niece, Jill (Karr) Gibson. A special thank-you for the compassionate care given to Dennis by Dr. Wendy Sanders and Dr. Fadi Y. Yacoub, Health Care, Hospice of Mercy, Pastor Steven Rempfer, Holly Bierschenk and the Newhall first responders. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019