DENNIS L. SCHMICKLE Phoenix, Ariz. Dennis L. Schmickle, 74, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Cedar Rapids, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Dennis was born in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 31, 1946, to Irvin and Ellyn Koch Schmickle of Alburnett. He graduated from Alburnett High School in 1964 and after high school he attended the University of Iowa, graduating in 1968. Dennis served in the United States Navy after college. Upon his return home he worked for Harnischfeger Corp., later working for McLeod and finally retiring from U.S. Cellular. He married L'louise Trimble Bowman of Cedar Rapids on Aug. 1, 1998. He is survived by L'louise and her family. Dennis was stepdad to her children, Jason and Stephanie, and also grandpa to Stephanie's children, Jackson and Claire. Being a grandpa was one of Dennis' greatest joys in life. Dennis was the youngest of three children and is survived by brother Steve and his wife Georgia of Marion and sister Sally Parker and husband Bob of Mauldin, S.C. Dennis also is survived by three nieces and a nephew, Michelle Rains, Mike Schmickle, Wendy Pace and Amy Dunlap, their families, and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dennis enjoyed traveling and watching Iowa football and basketball. He was an avid reader. He was a wonderful son, husband, brother, uncle, grandpa and friend. Dennis will be missed by many. There will be no visitation or services at this time. In honor of Dennis, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society
.