DENNIS LEE CAMBRIDGE Littleton, Colo. A wonderful father and good friend to many, Dennis Lee Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He left behind four children, Laure Hoffman (Philip), Carrie Pearman (Dennis), Joe Cambridge and Sara Cambridge; as well as six grandchildren, Ben Pearman, Jeannie Kirkus (Asa), Joe Pearman (Katie), Ryan Hoffman (Anne), Aaron Hoffman (Jessi) and Caitlin Brantley (Andrew). He also is survived by six great-grandchildren, Oliver, Samuel, Maxwell, Margaux, Jane and Amelia. He was born in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from St. Patrick's High School and Loras College. He served in the U.S. Navy until 1963, he was honorably discharged. After several career moves, he founded his own business in Denver, Colo., where he lived at the time of his death. Dennis was a larger-than-life personality who left a big impression on others. He was a devoted father and (great) grandfather and he was known as a cheerleader, wise counselor, kind encourager, sparring partner, objective advisor, sounding board, thoughtful listener, passionate advocate and loving friend. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Equal Justice Initiative at 122 Commerce St., Montgomery, AL 36104 or visit eji.org/donate
. A virtual Celebration of Life memorial service will be held for family and friends on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. EST.