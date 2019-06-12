Home

Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
511 Main St
Central City, IA 52214
(319) 438-6113
Dennis Liegl Obituary
DENNIS LIEGL Central City Dennis Liegl, 67, of Central City, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Central City, officiated by the Rev. Wayne Droessler. Burial will follow at Mount Clark Cemetery, Central City. Dennis was born May 28, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Albert and Betty (Glass) Liegl. He graduated from Central City High School and went on to join the Army National Guard. On Sept. 18, 1976, Dennis was united in marriage to Karen Kaminski in Round Lake, Ill. He was a hardworking farmer all his life. Dennis was a lifetime member of North Linn Fish and Game Club, Charolais Association and St. Stephen's Catholic Church. He loved trapshooting and collected Allis-Chalmers tractors. Dennis is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Karen Liegl of Central City; his son, Patrick (Heidi) Liegl of Marion; his daughter, Sarah Albarracin of LeMars; three grandchildren, Wyatt and Aimee Liegl and Alania Albarracin; his mother, Betty Liegl of Central City; brother, Victor (Sandra) Liegl of Central City; sister, Pam (Paul) Sarrazin of Streeter, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Liegl. A memorial fund has been established in Dennis' memory. Please share a memory of Dennis at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 12, 2019
