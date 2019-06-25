DENNIS DEAN MARTENS Harpers Ferry Dennis Dean Martens, 72, of Harpers Ferry, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy after a courageous battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Rapids Eagles Club, 1735 11th St. NW. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Dennis is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Douglas (Donna) Martens of Waverly, Ga., and Jodi (Kirk) Grimes of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Jacob (Kari) Martens, Monica (Todd) Carter, Chelsea Hamilton, Rebekah (Kyle) Martens, Cale Hamilton and Hawken Grimes; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Theo Carter and Grayson Clinton; and a brother, Gary (Kathie) Martens of Robins. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Remington. Dennis was born Aug. 30, 1946, in Postville the son of Harlan and Eva Koss Martens. He married Nancy Freeman on July 10, 1965, in Cedar Rapids. Dennis spent 34 years working at Met Coil/Welty Way Products, retiring in 2006. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2272. Dennis enjoyed fishing, playing golf, cruising around Harpers Ferry in his golf cart and playing horseshoes. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Special thanks to the staff at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House and the Ghosh Center. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary