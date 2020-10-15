DENNIS MICHAEL HROMIDKO Swisher Dennis Michael Hromidko, 68, of Swisher, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in the community he was proud of, with his friends he cherished and the family he loved. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Swisher American Legion, where full military rites will be conducted. These services will be on the lawn of the Legion, please bring your lawn chairs and dress casual. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre are in charge of arrangements. The family has asked everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Dennis was born April 16, 1952, in Ely, the son of Charles M. and Julia (Hartl) Hromidko. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, followed by four years studying sheet metal to become a Journeyman. He served in the Iowa National Guard for over 11 years. Dennis was united in marriage to Mary Rachael Randles on Jan. 29, 1972, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. He retired from Universal Climate Control as a shop foreman, following 38 years. Dennis was a proud member of the Swisher American Legion for over 37 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, time in his shop fixing small engines, going to Iowa wrestling, spending time at the Legion and, most of all, being with his family and friends. Dennis is survived by his wife, Rachael; children Heidi (Chad Brezina), Christine (Adam Nehre) and Michael (Cara) Hromidko; eight grandchildren, Kayla, Becca, Kali, Clayton, Drake, Tricia, Grace and Oakliey; his siblings, Larry (Barb) Hromidko, John (Amy) Hromidko, Barbara (Jim) Lastovka and Tammy (Bruce) Wright; many extended Randles in-laws; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family wishes to thank Dr. Wilbur, her staff, the nurses at Mercy Hall-Perrine, and the Swisher community for their care, support and kindness. Memorials will be dedicated to a community project in Dennis's name and can be mailed to: P.O. Box 56, Swisher, IA 52338. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.