Dennis P. Hoy
DENNIS P. HOY Marion Dennis P. Hoy, 91, of Marion, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Willow Gardens Care Center. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Visitation one hour before the service at church. Burial with military honors at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Dennis was born July 19, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, to Francis and Mary (McCarthy) Hoy. On Nov. 10, 1951, he married Ethel G. (Raygor) Kruidenier. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2007. Dennis served honorably in the U.S. Military. He retired from the Linn County Health Department in 1991 as an inspector. Dennis also operated barber shops and sold real estate. He was a past member of the AFSCME Workers Union 278 serving as its president three times, the National Environmental Health Association and the Marion American Legion Post 298. Survivors include two sons, Martin (Char) and Mathew (Debra) Hoy; daughters, Dianne Fielder, Shirley (Sheldon) Grant, Hedy Bextine, Johanna Brownlow and Frances Maring; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ethel; brother, Bernard "Mike" Hoy; sister, Floretta "Flo" Lockhart; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a charity of your choice. Please share your support and memories with Dennis's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020.
