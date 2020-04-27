|
DENNIS PETERSON Mount Vernon Dennis Peterson, 75, of Mount Vernon, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, after a long illness. A memorial service will take place at a later date followed by an inurnment at Alden Cemetery in Alden, Iowa. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon is caring for Dennis and his family. Survivors include his sister, Kaye (Peterson) Surls; and other family members, Christopher Surls, Dan (Christy) Surls, AJ Surls, Will Surls, Rebeckah Clark, Josh Clark and Raven Hesseltine-Clark. Dennis Eugene Peterson was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Webster City, to W. James and Dorothy (Nassen) Peterson. He grew up on a farm near Alden, and graduated from the Alden Community High School. After graduation, he lived in Florida, California and Colorado, before returning to Iowa in 1995. He worked at the Salvation Army Store in Marion until he moved to Mount Vernon to become the property manager of the Imperial Apartments, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He also rented a room at Polly's Antiques in Mount Vernon. Dennis was an avid collector of anything unique or unusual. He enjoyed going to estate sales, flea markets, or anywhere he felt he could find that item that was "just a little different." He was a lifelong student of "the mind" and reveled in engaging family and friends in what he considered thought-provoking conversations. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House. A special thank you to all the employees of the Hospice House. The care and comfort they provided during his final days was greatly appreciated. Please share your support and memories with Dennis' family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020