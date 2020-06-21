DENNIS PETERSON Mount Vernon Dennis Peterson, 75, of Mount Vernon, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, after a long illness. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, with a memorial service beginning at 10:30 a.m. by Celebrant Dawn Stephens. Inurnment: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Alden Cemetery, Alden, Iowa. For the full obituary and to share your support and memories with Dennis's family, visit www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.