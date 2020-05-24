|
DENNIS PIKE Monticello Dennis Pike, 63, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital, Waterloo, following a brief illness. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Dennis and his family into their care. There will be no services at this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorials may be sent to the family at 511 S. Chestnut St., Monticello, IA 52310. Surviving are his mother, Betty; and a sister, Linda Fanton, both of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his father, the Rev. Robert Pike, in 1995. Dennis William Pike was born Jan. 24, 1957, in Plymouth, Wis. He was the son of Robert and Betty (Sipe) Pike. Dennis graduated from high school in Huntington, Ind., in 1976. He served in the United States Army for a brief time. Dennis continued his education at the North West Iowa Technical School, training as a diesel mechanic. He worked for R & R Equipment in Sheldon, Iowa, repairing heavy equipment. Dennis had made his home in Monticello, Marion and, most recently, in Dysart. Dennis loved being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020