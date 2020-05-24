Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Pike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Pike

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Pike Obituary
DENNIS PIKE Monticello Dennis Pike, 63, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital, Waterloo, following a brief illness. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Dennis and his family into their care. There will be no services at this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorials may be sent to the family at 511 S. Chestnut St., Monticello, IA 52310. Surviving are his mother, Betty; and a sister, Linda Fanton, both of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his father, the Rev. Robert Pike, in 1995. Dennis William Pike was born Jan. 24, 1957, in Plymouth, Wis. He was the son of Robert and Betty (Sipe) Pike. Dennis graduated from high school in Huntington, Ind., in 1976. He served in the United States Army for a brief time. Dennis continued his education at the North West Iowa Technical School, training as a diesel mechanic. He worked for R & R Equipment in Sheldon, Iowa, repairing heavy equipment. Dennis had made his home in Monticello, Marion and, most recently, in Dysart. Dennis loved being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -