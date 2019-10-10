Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Antioch Christian Church
433 Cross Rd
Marion, IA
View Map
Dennis Fish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Ray Fish


1981 - 2019
Dennis Ray Fish Obituary
DENNIS RAY FISH Cedar Rapids Dennis Ray Fish, 66, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 7, 2019. Dennis was born Sept. 3, 1953, in Vinton, Iowa. He was the son of Marian Nadine Klaner and the late Raymond Fish. On May 2, 1981, he married Cathy Lynne Duckett. He devoted his life to loving Jesus and loving others. On Aug. 5, 2013, Dennis was granted the gift of life when he received a double lung transplant. He spent the past six years celebrating every day as a gift. Dennis was a proud and supportive father and grandfather. He was an avid Hawkeyes fan who loved golfing, morel mushroom hunting and traveling. He was an active member of Eastview Christian Church for more over 35 years, where he served as an elder. He was a senior account executive with Blue Ally. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cathy; his mother, Marian Klaner; stepmother, Cleo Fish; his children, Jasen Fish, Stacy (Mike) Tharp, Danielle (Jon) Grabe, Jamie (Chad) Wombacher, Nitasha (Ryan) Joyner and Trent (Carrie) Fish; grandchildren, Charles and Lindsey Fish, Rylee Tharp, Tyler, Nicholas and Lilian Grabe, Olivia and Haley Wombacher, Talianna and Lincoln Joyner and Jaelyn, Jaxsen and Julien Fish; his siblings, Steve Fish, Michelle Klaner, Tammy Creps, Russ Woellert, Shelley Woellert and Ray Fish Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Fish, and his grandson, Noah Grabe. The family will greet visitors from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3855 Katz Dr., Marion, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Antioch Christian Church, 433 Cross Rd., Marion, Iowa. A private family interment of ashes will follow. In lieu of flowers, the Dennis Fish Memorial Fund has been established. Please share a memory of Dennis at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
