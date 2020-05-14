|
|
DENNIS RAY HENDERSON Davidson, N.C. Dennis Ray Henderson, 70, of Davidson, N.C., passed away on May 1, 2020. Denny, as his friends and family called him, was born in Coggon, Iowa, on Oct. 28, 1949, to the late Harold and Waneitta (Ayers) Henderson. Along with his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Henderson. He is survived by his wife, Roxann (Esch) Henderson; daughter, Tricia Lombardi, and her husband, Paul; grandchildren, Sophia and Annabelle Lombardi; and his brothers, Steve Henderson, and his wife, Jackie, and Roger Henderson and his wife, Debbie. Denny retired in 2001 from Aristech Chemicals Corporation in Pittsburgh. He lived in Davidson for the past 10 years and enjoyed golfing, walking, listening to music, yard work, cooking and spending time with friends and family, most of all his two granddaughters. A celebration of his life will be held in the Lake Norman area when it is safe to socially interact and he will be laid to rest in Independence, Iowa, at a date to come later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Denny's honor to . To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2020