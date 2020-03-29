|
|
DENNIS "DENNY" RAY OLTMANNS Cedar Rapids Dennis "Denny" Ray Oltmanns, 69, of Cedar Rapids died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital after a long illness. Private family services will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Denny is survived by his wife, Betty; two sons, Shannon Oltmanns of Anamosa and Daniel (Christy) Oltmanns of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Angela and Michelle Oltmanns, both of Cedar Rapids; mother, Helen "Rosie" Oltmanns of Anamosa; five grandchildren, Cale Oltmanns, Keegan Ginster, Solae Oltmanns, Cohen Oltmanns and Emrie Oltmanns, all of Cedar Rapids; and brother, Harvey (Jan) Oltmanns of Wilton. Denny was preceded in death by his father, Henry. Dennis was born on Jan. 30, 1951, in Monticello, the son of Henry and Helen "Rosie" Kernen Oltmanns. He married Betty Benter on Oct. 25, 1968. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020