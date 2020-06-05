Dennis Saling
DENNIS SALING Cedar Rapids Dennis Saling, 73, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Private family services will be held. Dennis was born Jan. 7, 1947, in Oakland, Calif., the son of William and Helen (Pugh) Saling. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-69, during the Vietnam War. Dennis worked in law enforcement for more than 35 years. Survivors include his wife, Karla Saling; children, Bill (Robin), Tim (Luella) and Heidi (Byron); and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Dennis at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.
