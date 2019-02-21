Services Cedar Memorial 4200 First Avenue NE Cedar Rapids , IA 52402 319-393-8000 Resources More Obituaries for Dennis Trout Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dennis "Barney" Trout

Obituary Condolences Flowers DENNIS "BARNEY" TROUT Marion Dennis "Barney" Trout, an amazing husband, loving father and grandpa, friend to many, hard worker and community leader, died unexpectedly Feb. 15, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital with his family at his side. Dennis married his high school sweetheart, Jessica, at Marion Christian Church on Feb. 26, 1966. He cultivated and celebrated nearly 53 years of true love with her. Their children, Kurt and Shelly, grew up in this home and benefited from Dennis' demonstration of affection, selflessness and quiet strength. Dennis actively participated in and supported his kids' education, athletics, music and pursuit of their dreams (even rock and roll). He welcomed their spouses with open arms and a happy heart. His grandchildren have been his ultimate pride and joy and kept him very active for 23 years. Dennis coached youth wrestling and supported youth athletics for many years. He attended at least 25 years of state high school wrestling championships, which often fell on his wedding anniversary. He claimed it worked out well, since he would take his wife to a hotel, have dinner out and entertainment. Watching his son, grandson and nephews wrestle brought great joy. He also enjoyed watching football, especially if his granddaughters were cheering, or nephews were in the game. He was known to travel long distances to watch all-star cheer competitions for the granddaughters, as well as attending their dance recitals and music concerts (sometimes requiring a nudge to wake up). Dennis even attended volleyball games to watch his son coach. He always thought his son would play in the Rose Bowl. Kurt did, but in the Hawkeye Marching Band percussion section, which Dennis made sure he saw in person. Dennis cherished his close friends, many he's known since he was a teenager playing football, wrestling and running track. He was the vice president of Marion High School's graduating Class of 1966. Many friends and family have enjoyed baseball or a summer afternoon on "Barney's deck." He was known to offer hospitality, relaxation, food and of course, beer and frozen beverages whenever a group gathered. People were drawn to him because of his easygoing personality, kindness, humor and generosity. His commitment to the Marion community was well known. He was an active school board member for Marion Independent Schools since 2008. He was proud of his contributions to improve both education and facilities. Dennis had served on the City of Marion plumbing board for more than 20 years and was an original board member on Friends of Marion Parks. Dennis got his nickname "Barney" through his buddies in the plumbing industry. Barney worked in the plumbing trade since 1966, with a 5-year apprenticeship, then worked for various local plumbing companies, but mostly Modern Piping, as a journeyman, foreman, superintendent and estimator the past 25 years. He had been an active member of Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 125, including participation on the financial and building committees. Dennis' work life was purposeful, and he took pride in seeing the result of his labors in the building of the Five Seasons Center, local libraries, concert halls and even a children's hospital. Whether in a pool or ocean, he liked to relax with close friends or family in warm weather and a big body of water. At home he liked to cook, grill, work on the yard or pool, watch TV in his den, read books and doing anything that involved family and friends. Dennis' family includes his wife, Jessica (McCue); son, Kurt (Christina) Trout of Coralville, Iowa; daughter, Shelly (Mike) Fowler of Hiawatha, Iowa; and grandchildren, Zach and Kelly Fowler and Natalie and Nicole Trout; his mother-in-law, Marian McCue Handley; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Cathy (Chip) Kensinger, Bob (Sue) McCue, Glen (Diana) McCue and Marianne McCue (Dale Ridenour); and many nephews, nieces and their children. Additional members of his family include sisters, Colleen Trout and Kyleen Merritt; and brother, Larry (Sally) Trout. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert McCue; parents, William and Martha Trout; brother, Kenneth Trout; brother-in-law, Jeff Merritt; niece, Hilary McCue; and nephew, Robert Schmit. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at El Kahir Shrine Center, 905 Tower Terrace Rd., Hiawatha, Iowa, officiated by Pastor Linda Livingston. Memorial donations may be directed to the Marion School Foundation, 777 S. 15th St., Marion, IA 52302, with mention of the Dennis "Barney" Trout Memorial. The family plans to establish a scholarship fund to aid graduating high school students who plan to seek an apprenticeship through the Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 125. Please share a memory of Dennis at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries