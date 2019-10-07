|
DENNIS VERNON PYLE Cedar Rapids Dennis Vernon Pyle, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Dennis was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of John and Laura Mae (Holt) Pyle. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1955. Dennis married Ruth Ann Wedo on Sept. 1, 1962, in Folkston, Ga. He was employed by the United States Postal Service and proudly retired after 29 years of service. Dennis enjoyed bowling, camping and spending time with family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his children, Tammy (Jeff) Sargent of Strawberry Point, Iowa, Laura (Rory) Stonebraker of Marion, Iowa, Dennis (Debbie) Pyle of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and James (Vickie) Fennern of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; six grandchildren, John (Rashelle) Opitz, MaryAnn (Andy) Popham, Cory Stonebraker, Ryan (Priscilla) Pyle, Kyle (Rhiannon) Stonebraker and Caitlyn Manrique; 15 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jake, Brittney and Wyatt Opitz, Addison, Carter and Lexi Popham, Jayden and River Stonebraker, Gabrielle, Tristan, Owen and Lily-Ann Pyle and Koehn and Paisley Stonebraker; sisters-in-law, Delores Evans and Darlene Wedo; and a brother-in-law, Michael Wheeler. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, RuthAnn Pyle; a son, Johnny Pyle; his parents; three siblings, Vera, Howard and Doug Pyle; and in-laws, Ben (Ellen) Wedo. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Dennis to UnityPoint Hospice or Horizons "Meals on Wheels." Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019