Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Pyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Vernon Pyle


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Vernon Pyle Obituary
DENNIS VERNON PYLE Cedar Rapids Dennis Vernon Pyle, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Dennis was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of John and Laura Mae (Holt) Pyle. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1955. Dennis married Ruth Ann Wedo on Sept. 1, 1962, in Folkston, Ga. He was employed by the United States Postal Service and proudly retired after 29 years of service. Dennis enjoyed bowling, camping and spending time with family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his children, Tammy (Jeff) Sargent of Strawberry Point, Iowa, Laura (Rory) Stonebraker of Marion, Iowa, Dennis (Debbie) Pyle of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and James (Vickie) Fennern of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; six grandchildren, John (Rashelle) Opitz, MaryAnn (Andy) Popham, Cory Stonebraker, Ryan (Priscilla) Pyle, Kyle (Rhiannon) Stonebraker and Caitlyn Manrique; 15 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jake, Brittney and Wyatt Opitz, Addison, Carter and Lexi Popham, Jayden and River Stonebraker, Gabrielle, Tristan, Owen and Lily-Ann Pyle and Koehn and Paisley Stonebraker; sisters-in-law, Delores Evans and Darlene Wedo; and a brother-in-law, Michael Wheeler. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, RuthAnn Pyle; a son, Johnny Pyle; his parents; three siblings, Vera, Howard and Doug Pyle; and in-laws, Ben (Ellen) Wedo. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Dennis to UnityPoint Hospice or Horizons "Meals on Wheels." Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now