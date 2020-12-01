DENNIS ELDON VON AHSEN Newhall Dennis Eldon Von Ahsen, 69, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2020, at the VA Hospital with his family by his side of heart failure after a courageous battle with cancer. A private funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at St. John Lutheran Church, Newhall, with military honors to follow at the church cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials and condolences can be mailed to Patricia Von Ahsen, 7222 25th Ave., Newhall, IA 52315. Dennis was born Oct. 1, 1951, to Eldon and Helen (Smith) Von Ahsen. Following graduation from Benton Community High School in 1969, he entered the United States Navy. After his discharge, he started his journey as a lifelong farmer. On March 16, 1974, he married Patricia Jermyn at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall. Dennis never met a stranger and leaves behind both lifelong and recent friends. His favorite sports were whatever his sons and grandchildren were playing. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, where he served several terms as an elder, and was on the Central Lutheran School board. He was a proud member of the Norway Legion, where he served as an adjunct. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pinky"; two sons, Nick (Angie) and Jeff; his grandchildren, Will, Emma and Owen; his mother, Helen; sisters-in-law, Patty Bridges and Beverly (Larry) Bobinger; his aunt, Lorena Joseph; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Eldon; sister, Sandra Kay; grandparents, Otto and Anna Von Ahsen and Edward and Augusta Smith; and brother-in-law Parham Bridges. The family thanks Pastor Rempfer and Holly Beirschenk for their tireless care, and friends who visited, called and were there when help was needed and made his final days easier. Online condolences can be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.