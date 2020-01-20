|
DENNIS W. THIES Springville Dennis W. Thies died on Jan. 16, 2020, after a sudden illness. Dennis was born in 1953 to Gerald and Jennilee Thies in Boone, Iowa. After graduating from high school in Hudson, he joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served on active and reserve duty for more than 20 years. Dennis also was an active member of the community, serving as a school board member, planning and zoning board member and city councilman over the years. Dennis had a true passion for putzing, which means he had at least one home improvement project happening at any point in time. He loved music, the symphony and any outdoor concert. His last year was full of adventures. His longtime wish to complete RAGBRAI was accomplished in 2019. He was already excited to start training for this year's ride. This fall he watched the sun set on Sunset Cliffs, toured the Navy base, ate at Jack in the Box, bicycled and parasailed in San Diego. He made several trips to Young Lake in Michigan, where he loved the peace and quiet. And of course, he got to see the Hawkeyes play a good season of football. Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service or funeral. His wishes are for a naval burial at sea. His family will deeply miss him.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020