Denny G. Clift
DENNY G. CLIFT Cedar Rapids Denny G. Clift, 68, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home. Private memorial service at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed on Monday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid /53532618. Inurnment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. Survivors include his sister, Diane (John) Moore of Cedar Rapids; two nephews, Todd (Cara), Tim (Angie); and a niece, Chrystal (Bruce). He was preceded in death by his parents. Denny was born on July 18, 1952, in Wurzberg, Germany, the son of Gareth and Helen (Beem) Clift. He was superintendent for the City of Cedar Rapids in the streets deparment and retired from there after many years of service. Denny enjoyed his Corvette and was a member of the Cedar Rapids Corvette Club. He was an avid fan of the Hawkeyes and enjoyed going to the beach, in both Florida and Hawaii. He forever will be remembered as a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Clift family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
NOV
9
Service
11:00 AM
client.tribucast.com/tcid /53532618
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
