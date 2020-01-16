|
|
DEONE ANNA-CHRISTINA PEDERSEN Iowa City Deone Anna-Christina Pedersen passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 9, 2020, at the West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Per her wishes, she was cremated and there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Survivors include her mother, Wilma Pedersen of lowa City; sister, Diane Pedersen; and nephew, Tristan Lasley of Johnston, Iowa; and cousins in Iowa and Missouri. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, David. Memorials may be directed in her honor to the Deone Pedersen Endowed Scholarship at Ellsworth College, the Iowa City Community Theater, Iowa Women's Basketball Development Fund or to the Team Gleason Foundation. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020