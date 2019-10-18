|
|
DERIK RYAN PARKER Victor Derik Ryan Parker, 40, of Victor, died Oct. 14, 2019, in Victor following an accidental death. A memorial service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor. A private family burial will follow at the Victor Memorial Cemetery. A lunch gathering will be held at the Victor Fire Station after the memorial service. Visitation with the family present will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorials may be designated to an educational fund established for Derik's son, Derick Wayne Parker. For additional information, please visit the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019