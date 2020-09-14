1/1
Dessolyn Anne Daugherty Fitzharris
DESSOLYN ANNE DAUGHERTY FITZHARRIS Cedar Rapids Dessolyn Anne Daugherty Fitzharris, 79, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. Following a private funeral at St. Matthew Catholic Church, a graveside burial at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids will be held. Survivors include her four sons, Jay Fitzharris of Muncie, Ind., Robb Fitzharris (Michele) of Coralville, Iowa, Greg (Amy) Fitzharris of Atlanta, Ga., and Ryan Fitzharris of Tucson, Ariz.; her loving sisters, Elaine (Larry) Alexander of Indianapolis, Ind., Linda (Mike) Murphy of Greenwood, Ind., and Kathy Thompson of Muncie, Ind.; grandchildren, Cole Fitzharris, Jack Fitzharris, Courtney Fitzharris, Cope Fitzharris, William Fitzharris, Declan Fitzharris, Quinlan Fitzharris and Rowan Fitzharris; and her nieces, Kimberly (Chris) Hagemeier, Jill Alexander, Kate (Shaun) Antrim; and nephew, Jon (Crystal) Alexander. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Harold R. and H. Maxine Thomas Daugherty; husband, Michael Fitzharris; brother-in-law, Robert Thompson; nephew, Patrick Murphy; and aunt, Barbara Yuengert. Anne was born Aug. 22, 1941, in Richmond, Ind. After graduating from Richmond High School in 1959, Anne attended Indiana University for two years, where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. In 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, Michael Fitzharris, and remained by his side until his death in 2012. Anne's greatest joy in life was raising her four boys. While staying home with the boys, she volunteered at their schools, participated in a variety of local charity events, and was a member of the Junior League of Cedar Rapids. For several years she worked at Creswell, Munsell, Fultz & Zirbel (CMF&Z). She was a loving and devoted Grammy to her eight grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the many compassionate caregivers at the Keystones of Cedar Rapids, Mercy Hospital and Northbrook Care Center who cared for Anne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2310 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402; or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
